টাঙ্গাইলের সিনিয়র জুডিশিয়াল ম্যাজিস্ট্রেট ” মোঃ মাহবুবুর রহমান ” এর বাসায়  চুরি

Akib Hasan Shad Mahi

MD.Akib Hasan Shad.He is a journalist of "BBCLIVE24.COM". After completing his Business Management(BM),He have admitted as a Law Student at Dhaka International University(DIU).He is a running student of Dhaka International University Department of Law. (DIU). He is also a member of Dhaka International University(DIU) Mooting Society and Amnesty International.