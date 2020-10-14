নর্থ সাউথ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় : আইন বিভাগ এর খুঁটিনাটি

North South University

Department of Law :

North South University is one of the most renowned private universities in Bangladesh. The department of law of NSU (North South University) was founded in 2014. It is situated in Bashundhara R/A, Block-B, Road-6.

The Department of Law at North South University provides Bangladesh’s most influential lawyers, judges, scholars, and activists. There are 12 permanent faculties and 21 part-time faculties in this department. The present Dean is Prof. Dr. Abdur Rob (School of Humanities & Social Sciences) Ph.D., the University of Kent at Canterbury, UK and the present Chairman of Dept. of Law is Dr. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Barrister-at-Law. The permanent faculties of NSU Dept. of Law are shortlisted below.

The permanent faculties of NSU Dept. of Law:

Dr. Ishtiaque Ahmed

Assistant Professor & Chairman

J.S.D., University of Maine School of Law, USA, LL.M. University of London in Association with Queen Mary & UCL

LL.B., University of London, UK

Barrister-At-Law (U.K)

Dr. Md. Rizwan ul Islam

Associate Professor

Ph.D., Macquarie University, Australia

LL.M., National University of Singapore

Dr. Abu Noman Mohammad Atahar Ali

Associate Professor & Proctor (Acting)

Ph. D., University of Wollongong, Australia

Honorary Post-Doctoral Fellow, University of Wollongong, Australia

Md. Rajab Ali

Senior Lecturer

LLM., University of Connecticut, USA

LLM., University of Montreal, Canada

Arafat Hosen Khan

Senior Lecturer

M.A.- King’s College London, UK

L.L.B- University of Essex, UK

NasminJabin Noor

Lecturer

LL.M, University of Edinburgh, UK

Ms. HimaloyaSaha

Lecturer (On Study Leave)

LLM, University of Warwick, UK

Ms. Anika Rafah

Lecturer

LLM, National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), India

Saquib Rahman

Lecturer

LL.M., University of Warwick, UK

SharabanTahura Zaman

Lecturer

LLM., University of Edinburgh, UK

Sakif Alam

Lecturer

Master of Arts in Law (Carleton University)

Bachelor of Arts in Law (Carleton University)

Tasnim Hasan Saara

Lecturer

LL.M., BPP University, UK

LL.B, University of London, UK

Currently, the NSU Dept. of Law provides two programs namely, Bachelor of Laws (LL.B Honors) and Master of Laws (LL.M) in International Commercial Law.

1. Bachelor of Laws (LL.B Honors) Program :

The Bachelor of Laws (LL.B Honors) program at NSU Dept. of Law is a full-time, four-year academic journey designed to produce the next generation of Bangladesh’s most influential lawyers. This full-time four-year LL.B program is consists of 130 credits. The 130 credit will approximately cost a fee of 8,80,000 BDT to complete this program in four years, which includes an Admission fee of 25,000 BDT. This 130 credit will be completed in 12 semesters. Again, in per-semester an additional fee of 7,500 BDT will be charged from each student.

2. Master of Laws (LL.M) Program:

This program aims to equip students with skills for global research enabling them to adapt, innovate, and apply their knowledge to the international level. One year course is consist of 36 credit which will approximately cost 2,34,000 BDT.

#Nafis Utsha, Campus Reporter.