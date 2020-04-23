Lock Down and Quarantine Life

In the present scenario, most of the countries has set up lock down and declared the public emergencies around the world. Almost WHO has also declared this time as “Public health Emergency” due to the pandemic of Corona Virus. Every state has announced their citizen to remain in quarantine.

A quarantine is a restriction on the movement of people and goods which is intended to prevent the spread of diseases or pests. The concept of quarantine has been known since biblical times, and is also known to have been practise through history in various place. Notable quarantines in modern history include that of the village of Eyam in 1665 during the bubonic plague outbreak in England; East Samoa during the 1918 flu pandemic, the 1972 Yugoslav smallpox outbreak and extensive quarantines applied though out the world during the 2019-2020 corona virus pandemic. The best medicine for today to cure the virus is to stay at home and maintain the social distance. Also, there are some major medicine as like to wash the hand frequently, use the sanitizer, N-95 Mask, take regular hot water and keep clean and safe environment. We can look the epicentre of corona virus- china has been totally lock down for 3 months but now it has success to reduce the infected person and control on the transmission.

Almost, all the states have declared the Emergency- Shut down or lock down for the protection of the citizens.

As, we know Human being are really been adjustable with the human friendly environment and moving here and there for their comfort. But in this time, there are been shut down on a cage environment. In this time, I think Internet and technology have been playing a significance role for the medium of connecting and sharing the views and ideas.

We can see lot of organisation, national companies and multinational companies have been working from their homes. They are continuously providing their services to the clients in need. But due to this we can say lot of people on the world have been jobless, no wages and really difficult to sustain the livelihood.

Mostly, in this quarantine period, the people are trying to flourish and know the self-talent and explore their hidden talents among themselves. Some are enjoying their time with families, some are being a good chef, some are trying to concentrate on the study, some are gossiping with families, friends and chatting, video call conference and so on.

But my quarantine life stuck on Bangladesh is to be like an American system and American GMT time. As, here is also lock down as usual as other states. So, being outside home land during this emergency situation is to miss the family’s members and loving ones. But even though the time goes on. I stay in an apartment alone where there were almost 10 friends. But all the local friends of Bangladesh went home back. So, my lonely time is totally changed after it, there is no proper time schedule to sleep either eat and read, watch movies, Netflix series and so on. This time teaches me importance of me myself and to be self-identified.

This though situation will make strongest and sharpest among us. Some of the people are working whole the time just to save the humanity. We would like to salute the Doctors, and policemen, militaries and other people who are still serving during this pandemic. But states should also provide some incentives to those brave warriors who are working during this crucial phase to survive the world. So, I request all the people not to be outside and be at quarantine until the epidemic situation wouldn’t be controlled or get rid of.

There are also some group of selfish people who tries to create this pandemic situation with the benefits purpose. Some of the goods items are priced high, than usual even on the daily goods. During this shut down all the factories and industries are closed, less production, less quantity of goods. We should not be benefited in this crucial time but this time, we must be united, civilised, social, and join hands with the people and government to be serve the human Kind. Also, we request everyone to be patient and follow the order and rules mentioned by state to request its citizens to be quarantine. In this time, we all are in trouble and has a great effect on livelihood due to the lockdown. Workers, labours, employees, employers, and others are effected due to the Corona Virus. In case of any problem of survival of basic such as food, shelter and clothing, please make the coordination with the government level. We hope every states have taken an initiative to provide this kinds of assistance packages to the needy ones.

After all being a responsible citizen, our duty is to follow the rules, orders and regulation framed by the state. As every state has humbly been requesting its citizen to be home quarantine. So, I am also following it. And what about you. If not please be home quarantine and start on search and seizure of your talents and plan to exposure back to normal days after pandemic ends.

Therefore, everyone are requested to stay home. We don’t have any problem to stay home but think about those who think hunger will kill them before Corona virus. So, we request the Government of Bangladesh to make some plan for the day labours. And another important think that everyone avoid is the middle class people. They cannot stand in the line to take the government relief. So, all type of relief including theirs should be reached towards their door. We always remain silent in respect of a particular class of people. And they are student. In this pandemic situation most of the student are staying in their respective home but prior to that they used to stay in the rented home. And they used to earn money by giving private tuition and pay the rent of the domicile. But in this situation they are having very critical time in respect of paying the rent as they don’t have any tuition now. So, I request the government to think about them and to allow some budget for them. Another important think, we are campaigning to stay home but very few are saying about taking nutrition food so that we can make our immune system stronger to fight with corona virus because it is very difficult to keep people staying in the home.

Written By-

Diamond Lamichhane

UNESCO Fellow Scholar, 2019-2020

Dhaka, Bangladesh.

E-mail : rmrfoundation07@gmail.com