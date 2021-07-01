Akib Hasan Shad

The Lawyer’s are main part of law and jurisdiction because law, the lawyers and the judiciary are mutually reinforcing. Weakening, hurting, or intimidating anyone, or blocking the implementation of an independent judiciary and human rights, cannot be desirable in any democratic and constitutional system of government or state.

But it is very much unfortunate and frightening that in recent times, attacks on lawyers, harassment, death threats and physical and mental torture have increased significantly in Bangladesh. Just looking at this June’s picture will shock anyone, especially prominent human rights figures and Supreme Court lawyer Dr Md Anamul Hoque has been attacked, tortured, slander and death threats in several times, rights-conscious lawyer Barrister Ashraful Islam and his family members Assaulted and physical torture on young lawyer Humayun Kabir, assault on lawyer’s chamber in Mymensingh and fine by setting up mobile court, attempted murder of young lawyer Ibrahim and imprisonment in a false case have given birth to a black chapter – extremely reprehensible and law abiding. Langan.

The most frightening thing is that every one of these terrorist attacks, with the threat of harassment, the law enforcement is directly involved in one way or another.

This disgusting situation has severely questioned the rule of law and the role of government in the country, axing the very foundations of the constitutional and democratic state system.

By stopping the ongoing attacks, torture and harassment of lawyers and human rights activists, the government must prove that the rule of law, human rights and justice have not been violated in the country, otherwise Bangladesh is an undemocratic, human rights violation, extrajudicial killings, disappearances, harassment and police. As will gain notoriety around the world. One day the government itself will not be spared from this heinous terrorist and police attack.

So to save yourself, to establish a constitutional-democratic state system, to ensure the rule of law, to ensure human rights and justice, stop this heinous and ruthless criminal terrorist police attack, torture and harassment.

To uphold the dignity and constitutional rights of lawyers, take effective measures to facilitate sustainable development, peace, justice and human rights in the country by stopping these heinous attacks, torture, harassment and disappearances on lawyers.

Because, if the lawyers and Human Rights activists are in threatened Justice will be threatened.