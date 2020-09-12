Human Chain and Rally Organize Demanding Protection and Justice for Human Rights Lawyer Shahanur Islam

The human chain and rally have been organized by Human Rights Alliance Bangladesh today on 11 September 2020 at Kallyanpur, Dhaka at 4 pm.

Mr. Mahbul Haque, convener Human Rights Alliance Bangladesh presided the human chain and rally. Around 100 young human rights, activists and social workers participate in the human chain and rally.

The protesters ask for ensuring the protection of Mr. Shahanur Islam including his all family members as well as ensure the exemplary punishment of Md. Jahurul Islam, his son Jobayer Hossain and other culprits, who were involved with the heinous crime.

They condemn the terrorist attack on human rights lawyer Mr. Shahanur Islam in Bangladesh and call for exemplary punishment against the culprit after a quick arrest of them and impartial investigation.

They also mentioned that Mr. Islam has previously received threats, death threats, physically assault as well as been repeatedly implicated in false and fabricated cases due to his strong advocacy against social injustice and religious extremism as well as ensuring human rights, the rule of law, good governance and social justice.

Furthermore, they emphasized that the attack on Mr. Shahanur Islam is not an isolated incident in Bangladesh, rather killings, harassment, intimidation and physical attacks against lawyers are common phenomena in Bangladesh.

The participants of the human chain and rally also called for exemplary punishment of the culprit after a quick and impartial investigation by the committee headed by a justice of the High Court division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh.

Furthermore, they call upon the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the physical, psychological and financial integrity of Mr. Shahanur Islam and his family members.

Apart from, they urge the Bangladesh Government to immediately suspend Md. Jahurul Islam from membership of district Parishad, Naogaon according to district Parishad law 2000 under section 10(ka).

Moreover, the group urges the government of Bangladesh to ensure the effective protection of all lawyers from all kinds of violence, harassment, threats, and other forms of violence in Bangladesh in the exercise of their professional duties.

Here specially mention that Mr. Shahanur Islam was physically attacked by the group of terror on 26th August 2020 at Naogaon Court.

As soon as Mr. Islam had left the courtroom after taking part in the hearing against Member of District Parishad, Naogaon and reached the veranda, suddenly 10 to 12 terrorists, led by Jobayer Hossain, son of Jahurul Islam, attacked Mr. Islam for killing or abduction. Jobayer Hossain hit the head of Mr. Islam resulting in a serious injury under his left eye and the frontal side of his head. The others repeatedly beat Mr. Islam all over his body. Some of the lawyers and lawyers’ clerks in the vicinity arrived at the scene and rescued Mr. Islam from the terrorists.