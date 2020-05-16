Male Repression Protection Ain- demand of the Age: Some fact & obstacles  in Bangladesh

Share

Farhad Uddin Ahmed Bhuiyan

It is the most important responsibility of the country to ensure all fundamental rights & equal protection of law. We all know more or less that our Constitution has given us guarantee to get equal treatment and opportunity in respect of Justice. In our constitution article 27 states that All citizens are equal before law and are entitled to equal protection of law.

Now the question is whether we all citizens of the country are getting the said privilege of law or not. In true sense, I must differ that in practice the article 27 of the Constitution is being exercised duly. If the spirit of article 27 of the Constitution is applied properly, then why not men, being tortured and oppressed by the women will be entitled to get the relief from the country by a special law like as women. It may be said that women usually become victim of torture and oppression by men in Bangladesh and throughout the world. I agree with this but in fact, the range and dimension of torturing on men by women is day by day getting skyrocketing silently.

There are many people around the Globe more particularly in Bangladesh who have been bound to tolerate the countless and untold torture of the women; but they can not express and bring to light it because there is no special law against Male Repression in Bangladesh.

Actually, I have talked about this issue with a good number of people in all levels of the society regarding the torture they have to receive from any women. Is it justified in the eye of law and with the spirit of our constitution? Certainly not. If so, it is the demand of the age that side by side the Nari –O- shishu Nirjatan Daman Ain, Male Repression Protection Ain must have to enacted by the Govt for the greater interest of Justice and equality. It is our affirm belief that now- a – days women are not in such a situation only to be tortured by men in the society. Beside this, men are also facing intolerable tortures made by women and because of that they can not seek any legal remedy except separation in case of married couple.

Reason is very much clear. They are not apt to burst into tears like women.In fact, i do not want to criticize the Nari –O – Shishu Nirjatan Daman Ain 2000 ( amended 2003), I just appeal to the concern to think about the equal necessities of formulating a law for men which will protect them from any torture like as women.Undoubtedly, a good number of men, finding no alternative to avoid torture on them by women, are taking the path of committing suicide. It is ironically true that every now and then women threat men stating that they will file case against men and as such they even do not hesitate to file false case against Men.

From my experience on pleading, i understood that most of the cases filed by the women under sections II(GA), (Kha), 30 & 9 (1) of the Nari-O-Shishu Nirjatan Daman Ain 2000 ( Amended 2003) are baseless, false and intended to harass the counter parts nothing more than this. So, I strongly believe that these sections should be amended so that innocent people can not be put on trial.

However, very often we notice that in different public place women show their outrage and utmost indecency with men; even they tend to slap on the checks on Men or abuse them just like a terror keeping it the spirit in their mind that whatever they want to do will have protection by law and no men will dare to say or protest against their ill-tempered act of violence and / or assault. A valid question may arise when any women will commit any punishable offense with men, why not they will be put on trial.

Where is the equal protection of law as guaranteed by article 27 of the Constitution of our country? So, no telling to say that for saving the spirit of the Constitution it has been crying need for introducing a law named as Male Repression Protection Ain so that millions of men living in this country repeatedly being tortured by women can get rid of this venom like pains in real sense. If we put our impartial view, then ultimately it will be focusing on the mind of our policy makers to introduce a law by which oppressed and tortured men by women can be safeguarded according to the spirit of the Constitution of the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh. If i want my pen will be marching on putting words and sentences in support of introducing Male Repression Protection Ain. From top to bottom of the society, there are many men, being victim of untold torture made by women, do not come forward to take legal action against them because there is no law particularly Special Law to give them relief like as Nari- O- Shishu Nirjatan Daman Ain 2000( amended 2003) which now- a- days has been the key tool of the women to harass and want of money, destroy the reputation and professional fame as well.

I no longer want to bore you all to illustrate the ( bitter) topic rather I would like to draw the kind attention to the Govt Policy makers and concerns to think about making a Special Law titled ‘’ Male Repression Protection Ain in the earliest possible time. If done so, then the role of Law ,Justice and the expressed spirit of article 27 of the Constitution of Bangladesh will get its real meaning by which the oppressing and torturing tendency to Men by women will, in course of time , be zero and under control there is no doubt .

(The writer is an advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh who canbe reached at supremecourtlawyer.bd.uk@ gmail.com and/or 01715819457)

