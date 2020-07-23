UWE Bristol full free scholarship has been awarded to Afran Ara Liza

Share

Scholarships in well-reputed Universities are like hidden wonders of the world. They are

hard to come by, but when opportunities knock at the footsteps of potential candidates,

they leave no stones unturned to acquire the most luscious digits in their offer letters to

proclaim and convey their academic excellence. As much as it is a matter of pride for such

indigenous gems, only sky is the limit for them and their contribution to our society.

One such source of full-free scholarships has been the Lord Templeman Scholarship which

has been offered by the University of the West of England (UWE Bristol). The scholarship

has been derived with the intention of assisting highly motivated and ambitious

personalities to undertake prospective career in the legal arena.

The most recent accomplishment of one such student who has been awarded the Lord

Templeman Scholarship is Afnan Ara Liza, a second year University of London student, who

is currently studying at London College of Legal Studies (South). As a result of the

scholarship, Liza will now be pursuing her final year at UWE Bristol at free of cost, and will

be subsequently pursuing her Bar Training Course (BTC) at UWE Bristol.

In an interview with the Regional Consultant, and Country Manager for Bangladesh and

Mauritius, Barrister Mohshiur Rahman Auvee, acclaimed UWE Bristol’s success wherein, he

mentioned that UWE Bristol is one of the leading universities in the United Kingdom,

ranked the top 10 Universities for employability and ranked 2 nd in England by the National

Student Survey (NSS) 2020 for overall student satisfaction. Being one of the Bar Providing

Institutions, UWE Bristol is a one stop solution for law students who are seeking to attain

the prestigious title of a Barrister. UWE Bristol has also been a very popular destination for

Bangladeshi students with a popular and vibrant Bangladeshi Society in Bristol. UWE

Bristol also boasts an enriched Alumni Society in Bangladesh which has been working

relentlessly to undertake community development and development in the legal arena.

