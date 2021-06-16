Published On : Jun 5, 2021

No. of Vacancies : 01

Job Nature : Full Time

Experience : 4 to 6 year(s)

Age : 26 to 32 years

Location : Dhaka

Salary Range:

Tk. 25000 – 28000 (Monthly)

Application Deadline : Jun 18, 2021

Sr. Executive – Legal

Job Description / Responsibility

Should have Bar Council Membership

Should be an expert on different kind of drafting, like different deeds, show cause letters, notices etc.

Should have good command on both Bangla & English typing

To handle labor court mainly but also have to deal with Civil court & Criminal Court cases,

Negotiation and settlement with workers / Staffs

Have to visit factories, Labour Court, Judge Court, High Court and any other government/non-government office

Have to draft different letters, Legal notice & Deeds





Educational Requirements

LLB/ LLM

The applicants should have experience in the following area(s): Land, Lawyer, Liaison, Regulatory, Tax Law

The applicants should have experience in the following business area(s): Garments

Additional Job Requirements

Both males and females are allowed to apply

Should have sound knowledge in Labor Law 2006, Amendment2013 & Labour Rules 2015

Should have sound knowledge on existing law of the Land.

Must be efficient with workers / Staffs/ Officers/ Job settlement under labor Law / company rules

Location: Dhaka
Salary Range: Tk. 25000 – 28000 (Monthly)
Other Benefits: As per Company policy

or

Send your CV to appareljobs@yahoo.com or Click here to Email CV from MY BDJOBS.com.bd account.

Applicant must enclose his/her Photograph with CV.

Application Deadline : Jun 18, 2021
Company Name: A Leading Knit Garments Group of Companies

Business: A Leading Knit Garments Group of Companies