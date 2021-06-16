Job Summary
No. of Vacancies : 01
Job Nature : Full Time
Experience : 4 to 6 year(s)
Age : 26 to 32 years
Location : Dhaka
Salary Range:
Tk. 25000 – 28000 (Monthly)
Application Deadline : Jun 18, 2021
Sr. Executive – Legal
- A Leading Knit Garments Group of Companies No. of Vacancies: 01
Job Description / Responsibility
- Should have Bar Council Membership
- Should be an expert on different kind of drafting, like different deeds, show cause letters, notices etc.
- Should have good command on both Bangla & English typing
- To handle labor court mainly but also have to deal with Civil court & Criminal Court cases,
- Negotiation and settlement with workers / Staffs
- Have to visit factories, Labour Court, Judge Court, High Court and any other government/non-government office
- Have to draft different letters, Legal notice & Deeds
- Educational Requirements
- LLB/ LLM
- The applicants should have experience in the following area(s): Land, Lawyer, Liaison, Regulatory, Tax Law
- The applicants should have experience in the following business area(s): Garments
Additional Job Requirements
Both males and females are allowed to apply
Should have Bar Council Membership
Should have sound knowledge in Labor Law 2006, Amendment2013 & Labour Rules 2015
Should have sound knowledge on existing law of the Land.
Must be efficient with workers / Staffs/ Officers/ Job settlement under labor Law / company rules
Location: Dhaka
Salary Range: Tk. 25000 – 28000 (Monthly)
Other Benefits: As per Company policy
or
Send your CV to appareljobs@yahoo.com or Click here to Email CV from MY BDJOBS.com.bd account.
Applicant must enclose his/her Photograph with CV.
Application Deadline : Jun 18, 2021Company Information Company Name: A Leading Knit Garments Group of Companies
Business: A Leading Knit Garments Group of Companies