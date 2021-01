আদালতের এখতিয়ার নিদিষ্ট করার দরখাস্ত!

Power to transfer suits which may be instituted in more than one Court.

The Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 Section 22.

Where a suit may be instituted in any one of two or 22. Where a suit may be instituted in any one of two or more Courts and is instituted in one of such Courts, any defendant, after notice to the other parties, may, at the earliest possible opportunity and in all cases where issues are settled at or before such settlement, apply to have the suit transferred to another Court, and the Court to which such application is made, after considering the objections of the other parties (if any), shall determine in which of the several Courts having jurisdiction the suit shall proceed.