Rahul Kumar:-

We are in the era of boundary-less information technology. The concept of global village which has come from the brain child of post modern era, where we are living in. In such formation of information technology base society here freedom of speech is a must.

Without the freedom of speech present it will be like a man who have a lot to say but out of his tongue literally dumb. Country like Bangladesh which is a democratic country in nature adopted by the constitution of the country which is called one of basic structure out of four (Nationalism, Socialism, Secularism), So it’s demand freedom of speech.

Because, as the four foundation of the constitution of Bangladesh which is the basic structure of it as well as Freedom of speech which is the core function of democracy. Moreover, if a country literally democratic country which upholding It’s freedom of speech or not, it depends on such countries freedom of mass media (newspaper, TV’s news, online portals, social media etc.).