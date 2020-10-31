Rahul Kumar:-
We are in the era of boundary-less information technology. The concept of global village which has come from the brain child of post modern era, where we are living in. In such formation of information technology base society here freedom of speech is a must.
Without the freedom of speech present it will be like a man who have a lot to say but out of his tongue literally dumb. Country like Bangladesh which is a democratic country in nature adopted by the constitution of the country which is called one of basic structure out of four (Nationalism, Socialism, Secularism), So it’s demand freedom of speech.
Because, as the four foundation of the constitution of Bangladesh which is the basic structure of it as well as Freedom of speech which is the core function of democracy. Moreover, if a country literally democratic country which upholding It’s freedom of speech or not, it depends on such countries freedom of mass media (newspaper, TV’s news, online portals, social media etc.).
Country like China, North Korea as well as the countries with extreme socialist governmental system are under the lack of freedom of speech and expression and citizens of thous countries under the imposition by law to obey this. But nowadays even democratic countries are also behaving like same as extreme or fascist government.
In a democratic systematic politics where every citizens of particular country will enjoy the right to vote and share their opinion about administrative or governmental but they’re under the suppression of fascist government with democratic outfits.
What we now all above transparency of mass media by insuring independent journalism only the supreme condition to insured freedom of speech in a country. The subject of freedom of speech are also related to freedom of thinking which has been insured in the Constitution of The People Republic of Bangladesh as one of the fundamental rights on Article 39. It says,
Freedom of thought and conscience, and of speech:39.
(1) Freedom of thought and conscience is guaranteed.
(2) Subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the interests of the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency or morality, or in relation to contempt of court, defamation or incitement to an offence-
(a) the right of every citizen to freedom of speech and expression; and
(b) freedom of the press,
are guaranteed.
Though constitution has provided the fundamental right of freedom of thinking and freedom of speech but day by day this path are becoming narrow then ever before.
