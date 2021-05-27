What is a trainee lawyer & apprentice lawyer called?

These terms have no official meaning though a “apprentice lawyer”

would likely have already finished law school and passed the bar thereby earning the title of lawyer.The legal trainee could be a law student or even a trainee for a paralegal job.

Attorneys are generally not ready to competently practice law on their own when they first finish law school and pass the bar. They need to be trained and their work screened by an experienced lawyer. During his or her first trial, it would also be advisable to have an experienced trial attorney present to assist.

What is a law apprenticeship?

A law apprenticeship combines paid work and training at a law firm with part-time study for professional qualifications. It is an alternative path to going to university that offers the same career destinations, but avoids the expensive fees. Some apprenticeships take 18 months to complete, but the more advanced levels provide training over five or six years – around the same amount of time as it would take to qualify through the university route.

The Bangladesh Legal Practitioner’s and Bar Council Order, 1972 (President’s Order)

( PRESIDENT’S ORDER NO. 46 OF 1972 )

Order 27. (1) Subject to provisions of this Order and the rules made thereunder, a person shall be qualified to be admitted as an advocate if he fulfils the following conditions, namely:-

(a) he is a citizen of Bangladesh;

(b) he has completed the age of twenty-one years;

(c) he had obtained-

(i) 18[ * * * ] a degree in law from any university situated within the territory which forms part of Bangladesh; or

(ii) before the 26th day of March, 1971, a degree in law from any university in Pakistan 19[:

Provided that the Bar Council may recognise such degree obtained by such person after the 25th day of March, 1971, if it is satisfied that he was prevented by circumstances beyond his control from returning to Bangladesh after that date; or]

(iii) before the 14th day of August, 1947, a degree in law from any university in any area which was comprised before that date within India as defined by the Government of India Act, 1935; or

(iv) a bachelor’s degree in law from any university outside Bangladesh recognised by the Bar Council; or 20[* * *] he is a barrister;

(d) he has passed such examination as may be prescribed by the Bar Council; and (e) he has paid such enrolment fee and fulfils such other conditions as may be specified in the rules made by the Bar Council.

21[(1A) Notwithstanding anything contained in clause (1), a person who has, for at least seven years, been a Mukhtar may, subject to the other provisions of this Order and the rules made thereunder, be admitted as an advocate if he fulfils the conditions specified in sub-clauses (a), (b), (d), and (e) of clause (1).]

(2) Before a person is admitted as an advocate, the Bar Council may require him to undergo such course of training as it may prescribe.

(3) A person shall be disqualified from being admitted as an advocate if-(a) he was dismissed from service of Government or of a public statutory corporation on a charge involving moral turpitude, unless a period to two years has elapsed since his dismissal; or

(b) he has been convicted for an offence involving moral turpitude, unless a period of five years or such less period as the Government may, by notification in the official Gazette, specify in this behalf, had elapsed from the date of the expiration of the sentence.

See Rules 60 (1) to 60 C of the Bar Council

What is a trainee lawyer called?

A trainee lawyer is literally “a trainee lawyer.”

In countries with a split legal profession (i.e. solicitors and barristers):—

the term trainee lawyer means trainee solicitor — which in the olden days was called an “Articled clerk” the trainee barrister is either a “pupil” (olden days) or “trainee barrister” (modern) and the traineeship is “pupillage” In countries with a fused legal profession, the trainee lawyer is just “trainee lawyer.”

What is the difference between trainee and internship?

Internships are provided to the students who are studying and needed to get some industrial experience by working in an industry or organisation. Internship can be paid or unpaid as it depends on the protocols of an industry or organisation whereas training is provided to a candidate who is a fresher and needed to get some basic knowledge about the work so he/she could be able to cope up with the operating levels of an industry or an organisation. Training is basically provided to a trainee who hired on a permanent employment with a specific salary package to work for a company in the future.

Gateway Education offers a wide range of technical and professional courses that help the students in making their career shine. We have colleges and institutes that have a great staff of trainers and faculty that are providing students with best of their knowledge and experience and this provides the opportunities to the students to take their career to new heights. Also, our placement cell is best among the other colleges that provide the students to get placed in top MNCs. For more information and details kindly visit the official website of Gateway Education.