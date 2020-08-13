What to do if you have been raped ?

If you are a victim of rape, you must inform a reliable and trustworthy person. Informing a credible person as soon as the incident has taken place, if necessary, he can be a witness in the rape case and this witness will help to play an important role in proving the incident of rape.

There are some important things to keep in mind when preserving signs or evidence of rape. That is, if you are a victim of rape, you cannot take a bath. Because after taking a bath, the signs of rape are washed away from the body. So there is no way to take a bath before the medical examination. Even the limbs cannot be cleaned. Because if you don’t take a bath, the symptoms of rape remain in the body for 72 hours to 3 days.

Clothes should be kept in a paper bag without washing.

Remember plastic or polythene bags can not be kept. It destroys the signs of rape.