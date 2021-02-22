the procedure of company registration in Bangladesh

company registration in Bangladesh from RJSC – Registrar of Joint Stock Companies And Firms. The fees which have been determined to pay during submission of return, papers, and documents by the company under Companies Act, 1994 are hereby given below :

1. Clearance to be obtained after submitting an application along with fees amounting to Tk. 5/- (five) for clearance of the proposed company, society, trade organization (T.O.).



2. After printing of Memorandum and Articles of Association of the company [3 (three) copies] the same will have to be submitted along with necessary fees with a special adhesive stamp.



3. Two copies of Memorandum of Association and constitution along with Tk. 250/- (two hundred fifty) will have to be submitted for the society.



4. 3 (three) copies of Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association, clearance of the name and license obtained from the Ministry of Commerce will have to be submitted along with Tk. 1,500/- (one thousand five hundred) fees for Trade Organization (T.O.).



5. Form No-I along with Tk. 10/- (ten) as fees will have to be submitted for Partnership Firm.



6.a) Form – XVIII and original mortgage deed with the concerned loan sanctioning organization along with necessary fees will have to be submitted along with necessary fees for the statement of loan.



b) Form No – XIX and original deed of revised mortgage deed in the non-judicial stamp of Tk. 150/- (one hundred fifty) executed with the loan giving organization will have to be submitted with necessary fees for increased loan statement.



c) Form XXVIII will have to be filled in and will have to be submitted along with Tk. 20/- (Twenty) as fees for the satisfaction of the loan.







Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh

Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms

TCB Bhaban (6th Floor),1. Kawran Bazar, Dhaka-1212, Bangladesh

NC Letter No. 2021242694 Issue Date: 22-February-2021

T0, MR./MS. MS Miraj

83, 1st FLOOR, BOALIA, RAJSHAHI. GPO.6000, Rajshahi

Subject: Name Clearance Letter

Reference: Your application no. 2021927043 Date: 21-February-2021

For Company

Dear MR./MS. MS Miraj Reference to your application, this is to certify that the name of your proposed entity JS COMPUTER PRIVATE LIMITED (with the following condition in Bengali:) is hereby cleared registration. This clearance is valid until 21-February-2021.

নামের ছাড়পত্রের সাধারণ শর্তাবলী:

একই নাম হতে পারবে না, অর্থাৎ উচ্চারণ ও লেখার ক্ষেত্রে শুনতে ও দেখতে একি রকম মনে হয় এমন নাম হবে না।



আন্তর্জাতিক কোন কোম্পানী, প্রতিষ্ঠান বা সামাজিক ও সাংস্কৃতিক সংস্থার নামের অনুরুপ কোন নাম হবে না।



দেশে দীর্ঘদিন যাবৎ চালু আছে এমন কোন ব্যবসায়িক প্রতিষ্ঠান, সামাজিক, সাংস্কৃতিক, বিনোদন বা ক্রীড়া সংগঠনের নামের অনুরুপ কোন নাম হবে না।



সরকারের অন্য কোন সংস্থায় নিবন্ধিত কোন প্রতিষ্ঠানের নামের অনুরুপ কোন নাম হবে না ।



জাতীয় পর্যায়ে বিখ্যাত বা খ্যাতিসম্পন্ন ব্যক্তির নাম সহ কোন নামের ক্ষেত্রে বিশিষ্ট ব্যক্তি পরিবারের সদস্যদের অনুমতি এবং সরকারের অনুমোদন আবশ্যক হবে।



মুক্তিযোদ্ধা বিষয়ক কোন নামের ক্ষেত্রে সংম্লিষ্ঠ মন্ত্রণালয়ের অনুমতি আবশ্যক হবে ।



সরকারি কোন কর্মসূচি বা সংস্থার নামের অনুরুপ কোন নাম হবে না ।



বিদ্যমান রাজনৈতিক দলের নামের অনুরুপ বা রাজনৈতিক কোন শ্লোগান বা কর্মসূচির নামের অনুরুপ কোন নাম হবে না।



অশ্লীল, গালি বা ব্যঙ্গাত্মক শব্দ বিশিষ্ট কোন নাম হবে না।



জাতি, ধর্ম অথবা সামাজিক সংঘাত সৃষ্টি করতে পারে এমন কোন নাম হবে না।



পূর্ব হতে প্রতিষ্ঠিত (অন্ততপক্ষে ১০ বছরের পুরাতন) সামাজিক প্রতিষ্ঠান তার মূল নামে নিবন্ধন করতে চাইলে সাংগঠনিক কমিটির রেজুলেশনসহ নামের ছাড়পত্রের জন্য ব্যক্তিগতভাবে হাজির হয়ে আবেদন করবেন।



সামাজিক, সাংস্কৃতিক বা ক্রীড়া সংগঠনকে কোম্পানী হিসেবে নিবন্ধনের ছাড়পত্রের জন্য মন্ত্রণালয়ের পূর্বানুমতি আবশ্যক হবে।



নামের ছাড়পত্রের বর্নিত শর্তাবলীর কোন একটি ভঙ্গ হলে আরজেএসসি কর্তৃপক্ষ গৃহীত নাম পরিবর্তনের সিদ্ধান্ত দিতে পারবে এবং নির্ধারিত সময়ের মধ্যে নাম পরিবর্তন করা না হলে নিবন্ধন নাম্বার দিয়ে আপত্তিকৃত নামটি প্রতিস্থাপন করা হবে অর্থাৎ প্রতিষ্ঠানটি তার নিবন্ধন নাম্বার দিয়ে পরিচিত হবে ।



শুধুমাত্র নামের ছাড়পত্র নিবন্ধনের জন্য চুড়ান্তবলে বিবেচিত হবে না্ ।



A. For the company registration in Bangladesh, the Client has to follow the instructions given below:

1. Please fillup the online Registration Form along with Memorandum & Articles of association. and upload scan copy of signed Form-IX and scan copy of signed subscribers’ page along with two witnesses;

2. Particulars of the shareholder and director, (i) Name (ii) father name & mother name, (iii) Date of birth, (iv) Address, (v) National ID #. (VI) TIN NO., (vii) E-mail address, (viii) Mobile no.

3. Please submit form L VL IX, X, XII for a private limited company and for public limited company additional form XIV & Schedule IV;

4. For foreign investors total investment should be reached through the banking channel and a scanned copy of the encasement certificate should be submitted;

5. For banks, Insurance & Financial institutions, clearance from the proper authority is required.

B. For Trade Organization:

The proposed entity will be registered after having clearance from the Ministry of Commerce

C. Others procedure for company registration in Bangladesh:

You have to secure approval from the proper authority before registration where it is applicable.

(Auto Name Clearance ) RJSC

